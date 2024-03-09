Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.58

Shares of Castelnau Group (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.58 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 78.50 ($1.00). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.00), with a volume of 5,264 shares trading hands.

Castelnau Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 40.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.62. The firm has a market cap of £251.73 million and a P/E ratio of -877.78.

About Castelnau Group

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private and public companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

