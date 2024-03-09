Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.0% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

CAT traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $339.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

