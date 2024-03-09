CEEK VR Hits Market Capitalization of $63.15 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $63.15 million and $8.55 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00018633 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00026439 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,279.15 or 1.00095384 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00156363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07579554 USD and is up 7.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $10,233,159.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.