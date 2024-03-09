Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.13

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as low as $6.70. Centrica shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 27,128 shares changing hands.

Centrica Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

