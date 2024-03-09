ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.73

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.73 and traded as high as $30.00. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 46,625 shares trading hands.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

