ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.73

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.73 and traded as high as $30.00. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 46,625 shares trading hands.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.