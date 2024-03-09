CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 0.9% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.31. 696,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,714. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $277.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.00 and a 200 day moving average of $246.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

