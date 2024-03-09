CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 199,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWCO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.