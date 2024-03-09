CM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $254.43. 3,673,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $257.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

