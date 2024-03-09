CM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,353,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

