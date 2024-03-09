CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,889 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Ameriprise Financial makes up 0.5% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $1,384,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,642 shares of company stock worth $40,757,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

AMP stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $412.01. 371,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $419.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

