CM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.4% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,316,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,512,996. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

