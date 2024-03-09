CM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $18.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $762.14. 4,054,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,959. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $694.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $312.31 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

