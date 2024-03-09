CM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,424. The company has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

