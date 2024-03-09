CM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,385 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,385 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,447,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,813,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.81 and a 200 day moving average of $186.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

