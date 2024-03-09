Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.52

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.52 and traded as high as C$61.70. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$59.89, with a volume of 51,028 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price target on Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The business had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.4645892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insider Activity at Cogeco Communications

In related news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total transaction of C$44,410.44. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

