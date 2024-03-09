Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.72

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.72 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 69.28 ($0.88). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 68.70 ($0.87), with a volume of 79,324 shares.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £347.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of €2.10 ($2.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,766.48%.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

