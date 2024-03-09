Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.33

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $57.54 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,978,370,346 coins and its circulating supply is 3,840,883,794 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,978,068,774.44 with 3,840,568,764.21 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.33538602 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $139,450,061.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

