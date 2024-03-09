Contrasting RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) and WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) and WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RiceBran Technologies and WK Kellogg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RiceBran Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A WK Kellogg 2 8 0 0 1.80

WK Kellogg has a consensus price target of $12.45, suggesting a potential downside of 13.96%. Given WK Kellogg’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WK Kellogg is more favorable than RiceBran Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiceBran Technologies $41.62 million 0.05 -$7.86 million ($2.39) -0.08 WK Kellogg $2.76 billion 0.45 $110.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares RiceBran Technologies and WK Kellogg’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WK Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than RiceBran Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of RiceBran Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of RiceBran Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RiceBran Technologies and WK Kellogg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiceBran Technologies -51.01% -122.53% -38.71% WK Kellogg N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WK Kellogg beats RiceBran Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value SRB derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious, carbohydrate, and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends. It serves food and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was formerly known as NutraCea and changed its name to RiceBran Technologies in October 2012. RiceBran Technologies was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tomball, Texas.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Battle Creek, Michigan.

