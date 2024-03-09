Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.12

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.12 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 68.40 ($0.87). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 67.80 ($0.86), with a volume of 587,783 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £187.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

