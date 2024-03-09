CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

CPI Card Group Price Performance

PMTS stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $15.02. 29,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,667. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Card Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 5,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 10,223.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PMTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

