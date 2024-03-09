Creative Planning Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Creative Planning owned about 2.58% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $8,572,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $514.29. 4,825,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,294. The company has a market capitalization of $397.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $520.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

