Creative Planning Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,996 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $129,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,065,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,566. The stock has a market cap of $224.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

