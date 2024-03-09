Creative Planning Buys 105,432 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,432 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $141,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.01. 4,353,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,501. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.96. The company has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

