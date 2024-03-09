Creative Planning Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Creative Planning grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $84,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,424. The stock has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

