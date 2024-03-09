Creative Planning Has $181.47 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Creative Planning raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 604,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,481 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $181,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $6.24 on Friday, reaching $505.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,597,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,066,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.82 and a 12-month high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $9,061,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $289,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,454,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $9,061,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $558,026,354. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

