Creative Planning Has $2.54 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.4% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $2,540,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.03. The stock had a trading volume of 192,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,154. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.63 and a 12 month high of $237.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

