Creative Planning Has $81.32 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.25% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $81,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 309.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 235,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

