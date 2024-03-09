Creative Planning Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,947,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,755 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Creative Planning owned about 4.52% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $1,464,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,447. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.