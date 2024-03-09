Creative Planning Purchases 34,468 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,897,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.28% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $897,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,121,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,976. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

