Creative Planning Purchases 585,104 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 585,104 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,198,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,240. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average of $105.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

