Creative Planning Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,928,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Creative Planning owned about 2.34% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $710,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after buying an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,542. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

