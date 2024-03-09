Creative Planning Sells 139,210 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,103,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,210 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $598,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $359,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,691,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,982,000 after acquiring an additional 230,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 161,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.