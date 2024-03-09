Creative Planning Sells 714,895 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,633,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $111,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,459. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

