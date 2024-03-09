Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001071 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $238.75 million and $44.86 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

