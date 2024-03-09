Critical Analysis: U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) & Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -40.61% -19.41% -12.65% Crescent Point Energy 15.40% 13.27% 7.78%

Dividends

U.S. Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. U.S. Energy pays out -15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Point Energy pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Point Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. U.S. Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crescent Point Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Energy and Crescent Point Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

U.S. Energy currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.00%. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 83.09%. Given U.S. Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Crescent Point Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $35.39 million 0.72 -$960,000.00 ($0.57) -1.75 Crescent Point Energy $2.59 billion 1.80 $422.48 million $0.70 10.73

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats U.S. Energy on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

