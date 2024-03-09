Critical Comparison: Southland (SLND) vs. Its Rivals

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Southland to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Southland Competitors 1.81% 6.34% 2.87%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion $1.93 million -11.79 Southland Competitors $19.57 billion $726.84 million 23.81

This table compares Southland and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Southland’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Southland and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southland Competitors 47 480 753 18 2.57

Southland presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Southland competitors beat Southland on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

