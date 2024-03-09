Cronos Hits 1-Day Volume of $76.95 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. Cronos has a total market cap of $4.40 billion and $76.95 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00061899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00020912 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

