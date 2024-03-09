Crypto Snack Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.22 (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Crypto Snack has traded flat against the dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Snack has a total market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $10.22 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.

It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.

The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

