DAO Maker Price Hits $1.36 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00001971 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $317.21 million and $6.62 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 256,507,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,830,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

