Dawn Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $224.94 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $155,909.07 and $224.94 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dawn Protocol is a pioneering blockchain platform tailored for the esports and gaming industry, leveraging its unique ERC777 protocol to redefine the global esports arena. By integrating assets like stable coins into skill-based esports betting and ensuring secure, swift processing of competition outcomes, Dawn presents a more transparent and efficient method for competitive gaming. The protocol was founded by a team led by CEO Joe Zhou, along with Anik Dang in Business Development and Mikko Ohtamaa as the CTO. The $DAWN token, offers users a myriad of utilities, from event entrance fees to prize cashouts and staking benefits both on and off the platform. Additionally, Dawn oversees the FirstBlood platform, an automated tournament organizer with a substantial active gamer community. To align with future advancements, Dawn underwent a Token Swap in 2020, transitioning from the ERC20 to the ERC777 standard, ensuring compatibility with its forward-looking features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.