Decred 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.75 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Decred has a total market cap of $460.31 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $28.93 or 0.00041757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00131056 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00019360 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002878 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000065 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,910,092 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

