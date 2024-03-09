Decred (DCR) Price Tops $28.25

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $28.25 or 0.00041231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $449.38 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00133899 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00019733 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002912 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000064 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,909,526 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

