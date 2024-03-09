DEI (DEI) Price Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $204.19 million and $41.09 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00128738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008101 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

