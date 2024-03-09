Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.46 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market capitalization of $69.17 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 49.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dejitaru Tsuka alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.06284064 USD and is up 28.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,344,136.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dejitaru Tsuka should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dejitaru Tsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dejitaru Tsuka and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.