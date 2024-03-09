DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFIHY remained flat at $9.96 during midday trading on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

