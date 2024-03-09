DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DFIHY remained flat at $9.96 during midday trading on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.40.
About DFI Retail Group
