dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.48 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.48 million and $90,742.09 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,541,604 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99778645 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $56,204.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

