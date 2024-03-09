Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,444. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

