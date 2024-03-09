Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,217.84

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,217.84 ($40.84) and traded as high as GBX 3,432 ($43.56). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,412 ($43.30), with a volume of 197,092 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on DPLM. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,500 ($44.42) to GBX 3,800 ($48.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,210 ($40.74).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,263.74%.

In other news, insider Chris Davies bought 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,546 ($45.01) per share, for a total transaction of £135,599.04 ($172,101.84). Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

