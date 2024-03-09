Dora Factory (new) Price Hits $0.13 (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a total market cap of $71.66 million and $369,487.00 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.13455284 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $444,191.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

