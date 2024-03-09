Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.6 million.

Duluth Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. Duluth has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $245.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duluth will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duluth by 10,586.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 415,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

