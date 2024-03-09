Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.6 million.
Duluth Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Duluth stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. Duluth has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $245.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duluth will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
